‘Beastly Feast’ gala supports Zoo Atlanta programs

ATLANTA — Channel 2’s Karyn Greer and Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz co-hosted Zoo Atlanta’s annual “Beastly Feast” fundraiser on Saturday night.

The event supports the zoo’s educational programs and local and global conservation efforts. Giant pandas are also making their highly anticipated return to the zoo.

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The “Beastly Feast” is recognized as one of Atlanta’s most highly anticipated galas and a premier fundraising event for Zoo Atlanta. This annual spring social occasion brings together hundreds of the region’s civic leaders, philanthropists and animal lovers.

Held after hours, the gala transforms the zoo into a unique, immersive venue for guests. Proceeds from the event support a range of initiatives, from educational programming for families and students to global efforts protecting endangered species and habitats.

In recent years, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, reaching nearly $1 million in one standout year. This underscores its importance as a cornerstone of Zoo Atlanta’s fundraising efforts and highlights the tangible difference community support can make for conservation.

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