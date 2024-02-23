Attorney attempting to withdraw from YSL case gets slight pay bump, will stay on, officials says

ATLANTA — After a back-and-forth in court between Angela D’Williams, a public defender contractor, and the Georgia Public Defender Council, the motion to withdraw as an attorney in the Young Slime Life gang-related RICO case has been defeated.

On Friday, a spokesman for the GPDC told Channel 2 Action News that D’Williams and the council had “reached a mutually agreeable resolution to D’Williams’ request for minimal additional compensation” at a morning hearing.

Explaining further, “As a result of the agreement Judge Glanville denied D’Williams’ motion to withdraw from the case.”

D’Williams had initially filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for her client, Rodalius Ryan, Jr., citing financial difficulties she said stemmed from the case.

In previous stories related to payment and salary for D’Williams in the YSL trial, the attorney had told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the trial’s impact on her other cases was becoming more and more difficult.

“I can’t take any new cases. I can’t close any cases. I need something to survive off of,” she said in May 2023. “I’m thinking I need to start an OnlyFans.”

Now, with a slight increase in compensation, D’Williams will remain on the case, representing Ryan in court.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

More than 6,000 Georgians student loans forgiven, wiping almost $50 million in debt from SAVE program

©2023 Cox Media Group