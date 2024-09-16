AT&T officials say 2 tentative agreements struck with workers’ union

ATLANTA — Officials with AT&T say they have reached two tentative agreements with the Communication Workers of America, the union representing striking AT&T workers.

The union accused the telecom giant of not negotiating the contracts fairly and accused the company of unfair labor practices.

Jeff McElfresh, AT&T Chief Operating Officer, issued the following statement on Sunday:

“We are pleased to announce that we’ve reached 2 tentative agreements with the Communications Workers of America (CWA). The first is in District 9 in the West, which comes within days of getting back to the negotiating table to constructively reach a new deal. The second is in District 3 in the Southeast, bringing the work stoppage to an end Sept. 16. As we’ve said since day 1, our goal has been to reach fair agreements that recognize the hard work our employees do to serve our customers with competitive market-based pay and benefits that are among the best in the nation – and that’s exactly what was accomplished. These agreements also support our competitive position in the broadband industry where we can grow and win against our mostly non-union competitors. We’ll provide more details about the tentative agreements once the CWA shares them with its members, and we expect the ratification votes to happen in the coming weeks.”

Nearly 20,000 AT&T workers in the southeast United States have been on strike for weeks.

During the strike, AT&T hired third-party contractors to fill the gap and make sure customers still have service during the strike.

