AT&T donates $25,000 to Technical College System of Georgia for digital access, literacy support

ATLANTA — Telecommunications company AT&T donated $25,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia to support digital access to underserved students and expand programs to improve literacy.

According to TCSG, the funds are aimed at helping students in the state’s Dual Achievement Program and will give Georgians between the ages of 16 to 21 loaner computers and digital literacy training.

The college system said the funds will equip students with the tools and foundational skills they need to succeed both in the classroom and beyond.

“TCSG is grateful for AT&T’s investment in our students and their futures,” Greg Dozier, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia said. “The Dual Achievement Program is helping more young people stay on track to graduation while preparing for in-demand careers, and this support will remove barriers for those who need access to digital tools and training.”

AT&T said the contribution was a way to directly support their “broader mission” of narrowing digital divides through investments with home learners, classrooms and at places of work.

“At AT&T, we believe in unlocking opportunity through connectivity and education,” Gary Sanchez, South Georgia Regional Director, External Affairs, AT&T said. “Through this contribution, we are proud to support TCSG’s Dual Achievement Program and help more young Georgians develop the digital skills they need to learn, grow, and compete in today’s economy.”

