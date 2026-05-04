Atlanta’s former mayor has commanding lead among other Dems in governor’s race, poll shows

A week after the Democratic candidates for governor lit up the stage at the Atlanta Press Club debates, we have a new University of Georgia, Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showing who’s up and who’s not.

The poll, taken the week of April 26, shows former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms with a commanding lead, but not nearly enough to break that 50-plus-one threshold needed to win without a runoff.

Former Labor Commissioner Mike Thurmond is second with 10%, followed by former state Sen. Jason Esteves at 8%, and former Republican and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan at 7%.

But the big number is the one that follows.

Some 35% of Democratic voters still have no idea who to vote for, barely two weeks out from election day.

Democratic party strategist Tharon Johnson said those people are just waiting.

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“They don’t want to go with Keisha Lance Bottoms, obviously, because that would have been their obvious choice. They’re waiting for either Mike Thurmond, Geoff Duncan, or Jason Esteves to have a breakout moment to basically be the appeal that they need to vote for them,” Johnson told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

UGA Political Science Professor Dr. Charles Bullock said getting into the runoff is everything because in a runoff, any candidate has a chance.

“That it is not unreasonable to make the case if you’re running second, third, or fourth. Get me into the runoff so I can cut deeply into the undecideds as well as consolidate those people who have signed up behind one of my opponents,” Bullock said.

Early voting has already started for the primary. Election Day is May 19.

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