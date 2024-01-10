Atlanta was No. 1 for guns seized at airports in 2023, federal officials say

ATLANTA — Guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the United States got close to 7,000 in 2023.

Among the many federalized airports in the U.S., no airport had more firearms stopped in the past year than Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Of the 6,737 firearms that were found in carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints by the Transporation Security Administration, 451 were in Atlanta.

While the number of firearms seized per million passengers was lower in 2023, TSA said more firearms were taken, and almost all of them were loaded. Among the thousands of guns stopped at airport checkpoints, “approximately 93% of these firearms were loaded,” according to TSA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TSA said there were “firearm discoveries” at 265 airports. Taking loaded firearms onto a plane is a federal crime.

In the final three months of 2023, TSA officers stopped 1,665 firearms. Similar to the yearly portion of loaded guns, almost 93% were loaded in the final quarter of the year.

“We are still seeing far too many firearms at TSA checkpoints, and what’s particularly concerning is the amount of them loaded, presenting an unnecessary risk to everyone at the TSA checkpoint,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “Firearms and ammunition are strictly prohibited in carry-on baggage. Passengers are only allowed to travel with an unloaded firearm, and only if they pack it properly in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked baggage and first declare it to the airline at the check-in counter.”

TRENDING STORIES:

TSA said that when a Transportation Security Officer intercepts a firearm during baggage check, they contact local law enforcement. Then the passenger is removed and the firearm is taken from the checkpoint. Local law then dictates next steps, with officers either arresting the passenger or giving them a citation.

Separately, TSA said they can fine passengers who bring guns to checkpoints with civil penalties up to $15,000 and also revoke PreCheck eligibility for a minimum of five years, while requiring enhanced screening on future flights.

Here were the top 10 airports, ranked by firearms seized:

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) - 451 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) - 378 George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) - 311 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) - 235 Nashville International Airport (BNA) - 188 Denver International Airport (DEN) - 178 Orlando International Airport (MCO) - 164 Tampa International Airport (TPA) - 144 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) - 135 Dallas Love Field (DAL) - 125

A full checklist and set of rules for bringing firearms while traveling at U.S. airports can be found online.

Click here for a look at some of the types of items confiscated by TSA in 2023 at the Atlanta airport.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man steals alcohol from restaurant, tries to sell bottles on the street, Atlanta police say

©2023 Cox Media Group