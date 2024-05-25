Voters gave ‘overwhelming’ support to ATL tax increase funding city water and sewer improvements

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced Friday that voters had officially approved a new sales tax item to fund city water and sewage system improvements.

The Municipal Option Sales Tax approved on the May 21 ballot authorizes an extra $0.01 sales tax increase on goods and services bought in Atlanta.

The MOST funds will be used to pay for what is expected to be a $4 billion investment in water and sewer improvements.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement thanking residents for voting in favor of the MOST on the ballot.

“Thank you to Atlanta for your overwhelming support for the Municipal Option Sales Tax (MOST) on this week’s ballot,” Dickens said. “This one-cent sales tax—which is shared by residents and visitors alike—keeps our city’s water and sewer infrastructure improvements moving forward without raising the price of services, which disproportionately affects our most vulnerable communities. With your support, we are creating a safer and more sustainable infrastructure and a city built for the future.”

City officials said the funds are related to two federal consent decrees from 1998 and 1999 that require those investments.

The two consent decrees are for combined sewer overflows and sanitary sewer overflows.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Congress working to help dependents of Purple Heart recipients get GI benefits for college tuition

©2024 Cox Media Group