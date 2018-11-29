0 Atlanta United to face NY Red Bulls in second leg of MLS playoffs

ATLANTA - Atlanta United will take on the New York Red Bulls in the second leg of the Eastern Conference finals of the MLS playoffs tonight and fans are ready.

The Five Stripes defeated the Red Bulls 3-0 in Sunday’s first leg at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If they win, they will advance to the MLS Cup on Dec. 8.

To clear any confusion on how #ATLUTD can advance to the #MLSCup tonight, here are the scenarios:



✅ Win

✅ Tie

✅ Lose by 1

✅ Lose by 2

✅ Lose by 3, but score 1+ goal

❌ Lose 3-0, lose in OT/penalty kicks

❌ Lose by 4+#UniteAndConquer https://t.co/USbU2FwvrF pic.twitter.com/6haQFFRCyB — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 29, 2018

Channel 2 Action News sports director Zach Klein is in New Jersey for the big game and Channel 2's Berndt Petersen and Rikki Klaus are with fans here in Atlanta who are cheering on the team.

Thousands of fans are already crowding into Midtown for a special watch party.

The team store was buzzing with customers all day, everybody feeling the need to suit up. Each and every fan Petersen met had a plan for where they'll watch.

Gerardo Rojas is glad he has the night off but he says that wouldn't have stopped him from keeping an eye on the game at work.

"I was running around the restaurant. Everybody was looking at me thinking, 'Are you crazy?' I was excited wearing my jersey," he said.

We'll have updates and highlights of the game on wsbtv.com and Channel 2 Action News.

Heading to the stadium now.. Atlanta United fans read to roll out and represent!! pic.twitter.com/how90PWs3u — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 29, 2018

Love it!! Lots of @ATLUTD fans on our flight - Five Stripes going to clinch the Eastern Conference title tonight in New York! pic.twitter.com/ZtjmiTZEEZ — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 29, 2018

Atlanta United fans gearing up for tonight’s game! 5pm pic.twitter.com/UuyKPxjA2A — Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) November 29, 2018

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.