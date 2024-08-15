Atlanta trash collection prices going up three years in a row and already started

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council is moving forward with plans to raise the fees for trash pickups in the city.

Council members first reviewed proposals to increase the fees for trash pickup across Atlanta on July 9.

Now approved, here’s what’s coming for prices to get your trash taken in Atlanta.

According to records from city council meetings, the first rate hike for Atlanta’s trash pickups will be 3.5%, and it’s already started.

The rate increases started with Fiscal Year 2025, which started July 1.

In the next two years, the rates will increase twice more, with a 2% increase in 2026 and another 2% in 2027.

Officials said the increased charges for solid waste services were recommended and approved due to “internal and external factors, including inflation impacting labor, contract escalations and aging assets.”

The Department of Public Works said, explaining the rate increases, that they have “conservative approach, recommending a rate less than the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which exceeds 5%.”

Historically, the city said they’ve collected insufficient levels of revenue to cover how much it costs to operate and invest in capital projects for solid waste services in Atlanta.

More specifically, here’s how officials plan to use the rate increase’s influx of funds:

Operational Costs: Increased costs for fuel, labor, and maintenance of collections vehicles and equipment

Environmental Regulations: Compliance with environmental regulations and standards for the City’s four closed landfills that require post-closure care

Capital Program: To fund the vehicle replacement plan to mitigate beyond lifecycle equipment

Infrastructure Improvements: Investments to update facilities and technologies for more efficient and eco-friendly processing

Market Conditions: Changes in the market for recyclable materials and disposal fees

