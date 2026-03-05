Atlanta Symphony Orchestra plans free concert at Piedmont Park celebrating America’s 250th birthday

ATLANTA — Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is returning to Piedmont Park for a free performance celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday.

The evening of symphonic gems will happen at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. Admission is free, and tickets aren’t required.

Finan Jones will conduct the program, which will include works by beloved American composers such as John Williams, Leonard Bernstein and Florence Price. It will also include works from Dvořák and Mozart.

The performance will include a taste of Georgia as the orchestra performs “Reflections on Georgia,“ a work by Emily Anne Klayman, a teenage composer from Georgia.

Attendees are urged to arrive early to ensure a good seat, as the seating is first-come, first-served.

“Returning to perform in Piedmont Park is a cherished tradition for the orchestra that allows us to share our music with Atlantans in a gorgeous setting under the stars,” said Jennifer Barlament, the orchestra’s executive director.

Food trucks with beverages will complete the picnic experience. Family friendly activities will be hosted by the ASO Education and Community Engagement Department.

The program includes:

Leonard Bernstein, “Overture to Candide”

Samuel Ward, “America the Beautiful”

John Williams, “Summon the Heroes” (1986 Olympics)

John Adams, “Tromba Lontana”

Florence Price, “Finale, Symphony No. 1″

William Grant Still, “Movement II, Symphony No. 3″

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Movement I, Haffner Serenade (1776)”

Emily Anne Klayman, “Reflections on Georgia”

Antonin Dvořák, “Finale, Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

Additional details about the performance are available at the orchestra’s website.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will announce programming for its 2026-2027 season, including family and holiday programming, on March 25.

