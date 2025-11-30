Atlanta shooting that hurt 1 involved relatives, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a shooting that hurt one man involved a dispute between relatives. Both men involved are expected to face charges as the investigation continues.

The shooting happened at 3640 Campbellton Road. Police said a verbal dispute escalated to gunfire.

Police responded to the scene and found a male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by Grady EMS for treatment.

During the investigation, another men involved in the shooting arrived at the scene.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the two men involved in the shooting are related.

The specific charges the men, who have not been identified, have not been detailed at this time.

Surveillance footage that Channel 2’s Cory James got a hold of Saturday paints a clear picture both before and after the trigger was pulled.

A person in burgundy, holding what looks to be a rifle-style weapon appears to fire a shot into the air.

Seconds later, someone standing next to a black pickup truck returns fire, and then a shootout begins.

Channel 2 Action News even captured someone being placed into the back of a patrol car during the investigation.

