1 person shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD confirmed Saturday they are working a shooting in Southwest Atlanta.

A male was shot in the 3600 block of Campbellton Road.

Police said they are still working to gather more information. It’s unknown what condition the victim is in.

Police also said they are working to confirm if this shooting is related to a shooting earlier in the day that killed a 17-year-old.

