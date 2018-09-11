Atlanta's airport says it's preparing for Hurricane Florence

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s airport says they are preparing for anything Hurricane Florence may throw their way.
Officials with Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot they’re expecting the world's busiest airport to get even busier over the next few days as evacuees fly out of harm’s way that may be coming to or coming through Atlanta.
The airport said they are already busy working with airports in the path of Florence to be ready to shoulder some of the load if the worst-case scenario comes true.
Airport officials say they really expect to start seeing evacuees coming through on Wednesday.
