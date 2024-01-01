Atlanta rings in the new year at first-ever ‘Peach Fest’

ATLANTA — Thousands of people gathered at Underground Atlanta to ring in the new year.

After city officials announced that the Peach Drop, an Atlanta New Year’s tradition, was canceled, organizers of a new event found a way to keep the party going with the “Atlanta Peach Fest.”

“People still need something to celebrate; they need that beacon of hope, so we decided to jump in that seat and produce something,” Ais York Almahdi, one of the event organizers from York Promotions, said.

The organizers told Channel 2 Action News that they hired many security and off-duty officers to make a safe and fun event. They also said they had sold more than 2,000 tickets days before New Year’s Eve.

Owners told WSB Tonight’s Courtney Francisco that they were initially nervous about how the event would go over but were ultimately excited to see the large turnout.

“The thing about it when it comes to holidays is you have to be prepared because sometimes shows get canceled and some shows come last minute so as a business owner you still have to have everything stocked,” Marshetta English of Lustful Lemonade said.

Attendees told Francisco that they thought the event was a good time.

“I’m very impressed,” one attendee said.

