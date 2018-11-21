Atlanta rapper joins mayor to hand out turkeys to senior citizens

ATLANTA - Some Atlanta seniors will not have to go hungry this Thanksgiving thanks to Atlanta’s own T.I.
The Grammy award-winning rapper hosted his 13th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in southwest Atlanta Tuesday.
He gave away turkeys alongside Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
"Thanksgiving is about giving thanks and showing appreciation to the people you consider a family," T.I. said.
City agencies and partners preselected the seniors.
