Atlanta Public Schools to give employees 10% raises

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools announced Friday that it was giving its frontline employees raises for the coming fiscal year.

Last year, APS gave teachers an 11% raise. For FY2026, bus drivers, custodians and paraprofessionals will get a 10% boost to their wages.

School nurses will also get a market adjustment, giving a 1% increase to registered nurses and a 2% increase to licensed practical nurses.

“I want to thank and give credit to the Atlanta Board of Education for continuing to support these financial initiatives for our hardworking staff members amid an increasingly challenging fiscal landscape,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. “Their support affirms the importance of investing in the people who power our mission, and who educate, support, and care for the students of Atlanta Public Schools.”

All APS employees can also expect a salary step increment for the coming school year, according to officials.

