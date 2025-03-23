Atlanta police want to identify 2 people connected with shooting that injured teen

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people connected to a shooting.

On Feb. 24, at approximately 8:08 p.m., officers were flagged down near 1820 Hollywood Road NW, where someone reported a shooting.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was conscious and breathing and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

