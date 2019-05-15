2 men on the run after stolen SUV crashes into apartment during police chase

ATLANTA - Police say a stolen SUV crashed into an apartment building during a chase in southwest Atlanta Wednesday.
Officials confirmed earlier Wednesday that Atlanta Police and the Georgia State Patrol were both involved in the chase.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is at the scene, where the BMW SUV was still jutting out of the building.
Video sent to us by Channel 2 Action News viewers shows state troopers following the car.
We're working to learn about the search for the two remaining suspects, for Channel 2 Action News.
Officials said GSP officers attempted to stop the SUV but it sped from the traffic stop. The SUV later crashed into an apartment building on Oakland Drive. No one was inside the apartment at the time.
Police said two of the five people in the car are still on the run. Police caught three of the suspects.
Video from NewsChopper 2 showed several squad cars were gathered at the complex
