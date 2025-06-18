Atlanta police share video of armed robbery inside store

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying someone who robbed a store in March.

Officers were called to a business on Jonesboro Road near Lakewood Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on March 16.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a masked man leading an employee to the cash register at gunpoint. The suspect continues pointing a gun at the employee while he empties out the register.

The suspect can then be seen hitting the employee with the gun and leaving the store.

According to a police report, a woman inside the store at the time of the robbery said she recognized the man as someone named “JB.” It’s unclear if that is the person they are looking for.

Anyone who knows the suspect or where he may be should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

