Atlanta police searching for men accused of shooting Uber driver at gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a pair of suspects they say shot an Uber driver earlier this year.

Police say they were called to a gas station on MLK Jr. Drive near W. Lake Avenue on Feb. 9 where a man had been shot.

Police are now releasing surveillance video that shows the two suspects, one of whom is wearing a mask, outside of the gas station.

The victim told police that he was finishing an Uber drive when he noticed two men approach his car.

When one of the men pointed a gun at him, the victim said he fought the man to try and get the gun. When the second man jumped in, the man heard three or four shots and realized he had been shot in the leg.

He told police that when he realized he had been shot, he ran back into the gas station.

There’s no word on his current condition.

