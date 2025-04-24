Showers and storms likely on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — A wet week in metro Atlanta and north Georgia is continuing on Thursday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says showers and storms are likely on Thursday.
Thursday morning is starting off with some scattered showers.
Showers and storms will be present throughout the day and highs will get into the mid-70s.
Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast again on Friday.
As we approach the weekend, the weather turns drier and another cold front will move into the area.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Scattered showers and storms on Thursday
- Highs in the mid-70s
- Drier weather this weekend
- Cold moving in on Saturday
