Atlanta police searching for ‘critically missing’ 12-year-old, 14-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two minors who officials say are critically missing.

Authorities said on Saturday evening, 12-year-old R’Kayla Briggs and 14-year-old Danae Brown left the House of Care/City of Refuge, a women’s shelter for underage girls.

According to the investigation, the girls told a worker they planned to run away from the shelter before disappearing.

Authorities have not specified why the two girls are considered “critically missing.”

Brown is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Briggs is described as being 4 feet 7 inches tall. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

