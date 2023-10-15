Atlanta police searching for ‘critically missing’ 12-year-old, 14-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two minors who officials say are critically missing.
Authorities said on Saturday evening, 12-year-old R’Kayla Briggs and 14-year-old Danae Brown left the House of Care/City of Refuge, a women’s shelter for underage girls.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the investigation, the girls told a worker they planned to run away from the shelter before disappearing.
Authorities have not specified why the two girls are considered “critically missing.”
Brown is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 shot after man opens fire in middle Georgia Waffle House, deputies say
- Georgia doctor ordered to pay more than $27 million for submitting false claims
- Crash involving several cars leads to major police presence in DeKalb County
Briggs is described as being 4 feet 7 inches tall. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group