Atlanta police searching for 3 suspects after deadly shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Atlanta gas station on Wednesday night.

Police responded to 1739 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. NW to reports of a shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a dead man lying on a sidewalk. Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Andrew Smith told Channel 2 that the victim was shot on the sidewalk near the Chevron gas station, then ran across the street, where he collapsed on that sidewalk and died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said a group of men were arguing before the shooting. Homicide Unit Investigators are examining evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Smith said police are looking for three Black men, one of them dressed in a white shirt and jeans, and the other two dressed in all black.

Police urge anyone with information about this shooting to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group