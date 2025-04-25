Atlanta police searching for 2 suspects in double shooting that left 1 dead

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a pair of suspects involved in a double shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Officers were called to Newcastle Street just after 12:15 a.m. on April 18. Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was at the shooting scene during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

New surveillance video shows a group of three men walking up to a home and then being let inside.

Atlanta police say two of those men are believed to have been involved in the shooting. It’s unclear who the third person is.

Investigators found a 33-year-old man who had been shot once. He was pronounced dead on the scene, but his identity has not been released.

A 32-year-old man was shot several times and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unclear.

Anyone who knows who these men may be should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

