1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly double shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Newcastle Street in southwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police confirmed to Channel 2’s Bryan Mims at the scene that one person has died and a second victim is in critical condition.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

We’re LIVE at the scene as police collect evidence, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group