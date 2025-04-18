1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly double shooting Friday morning.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Newcastle Street in southwest Atlanta.
Police confirmed to Channel 2’s Bryan Mims at the scene that one person has died and a second victim is in critical condition.
It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.
