Atlanta police search for shooter of 2 teenagers at house party

ATLANTA — Police are searching for suspects who shot two teenagers at an Atlanta house party on Sunday night.

The party, in northwest Atlanta, went from festive to locked down as police held the scene for hours to investigate the shooting.

Witnesses told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that partygoers couldn’t leave until after 10 p.m. Many of them were teenagers whose parents were called to the scene on Chappell Road.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department cleared the scene after several hours.

Police told Gehlbach that a group of suspects burst through the front door of the home and started firing.

Inside, they found a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old shot. Both young men were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The house in question was also confirmed to be a short-term rental, according to officers.

One neighbor who lives across the street from the house said he knew there was a crowd gathering, but didn’t hear anything until the gunshots.

“I think it’s an Airbnb,” Morris DuBose said. “I see different people roll through every once in a while, and it ranges. Sometimes it’s real quiet.”

DuBose said the gunshots woke him up, so he went to check on things.

“I woke up when I heard what I assumed were some shots, looked around, made sure I’m OK and the dog’s OK,” DuBose said. Then he went back to bed.

DuBose and another neighbor who spoke to Channel 2 Action News didn’t want to get involved.

Police kept about 12 people outside the house for hours while they collected evidence, finding a guns’ magazine and multiple unfired bullets on the ground in the road.

Investigators have not provided descriptions of any suspects or the car they were driving.

Gehlbach briefly spoke with the mother of one of the victims after she left the hospital and came to the house to get his car.

Channel 2 Action News also confirmed both of the shooting victims were from Cobb County.

The mother who spoke to Gehlbach said her 17-year-old son was shot in the leg but will recover.

