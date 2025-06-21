Atlanta police say latest crime stats dropped, department still working ‘around the clock’

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department announced that two main crimes that happen in the city saw big drops in their crime rates.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Mayor Andre Dickens announced the news on Friday, saying that homicides, shootings and car thefts were all lower.

Officials said this year, officers have taken more than 1,400 guns off so far, a factor helping the crime rate go down.

“Taking them out of the hands of felons, out of gang members, hands drug dealers, hands, making sure those guns will never, ever be fired in a part of our city, in any of our 245 neighborhoods,” Schierbaum said.

According to Atlanta police, homicides in the city were down 33% since last year and car thefts were down 40%.

Even with that progress, the department said in a statement that they’re not done yet.

“Crime rates have dropped across the city, but we’re not letting up!” the department said online. “The Atlanta Police Department is working around the clock to keep our communities safe and drive crime rates even lower.”

Over the summer, APD said residents and visitors should expect to see more mounted patrols, drones and specialized units in action.

