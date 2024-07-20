Atlanta police release video of chase with hijacked ambulance, suspect being arrested

ATLANTA — WARNING: The above video may contain graphic language.

In April, a man was arrested after he stole the ambulance he was being treated in and led police, deputies and troopers on a chase.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says Ladarius Williams, 27, stole an Amerimed private ambulance from Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge while he was being treated. The paramedics inside were forced to jump out of the back of the moving ambulance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The ambulance crashed into a power pole at Tara Blvd. and Dixon Rd., nearly 10 miles away from the hospital.

After crashing, Williams hopped out and ran off, but was soon arrested.

Atlanta police are now releasing footage from dash camera, body cameras and their helicopter showing the chase and Williams’ arrest.

RELATED STORIES:

The video shows the ambulance speeding through the streets of Clayton County, including in residential areas.

Dash camera video shows the moment Williams and the stolen ambulance cross a median and several lanes of traffic before slamming into a power pole.

Body cameras from several officers show them chasing Williams until he is eventually Tased and taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

‘I just braced for impact:’ Woman says she was nearly hit by man accused of stealing ambulance

©2024 Cox Media Group