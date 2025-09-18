Atlanta police release images of shooting suspects, offer reward to identify them

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men connected to a shooting at an apartment complex last year.

On July 15, 2024, at approximately 1:06 p.m., officers responded to 1572 Hardee Street NE to reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The victim told officers that he was inside his car when he was approached by two men, and one of them pulled a gun and shot him.

The suspects then ran from the complex. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine what caused the shooting.

Anyone who can help identify the two men is eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 for an arrest and indictment of the suspects. Tipsters can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, by visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting “CSA” and the tip to #274637.

A tipster does not have to give their name or identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

