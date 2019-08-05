Atlanta police officer killed in early morning crash in South Fulton

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Investigators say Officer Jarvis Rushin was killed in a wreck in the city of South Fulton early Monday morning.
South Fulton police said Rushin was driving along Highway 92 when his car went off the road and hit a tree. Officers said Rushin was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department said:
“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. Ofc. Rushin began his career with the Atlanta Police Department on July 3, 2013 and was assigned to the Field Operations Division in Zone 3. He was 28 years old.”
