Atlanta police: Major bust finds illegal gun parts, drugs, cash

ATLANTA — Police got a major bust at the home of suspected drug traffickers.

Atlanta police said they found these guns, drugs and cash inside the house.

Officials told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden the three suspects arrested during this bust remain at the Fulton County Jail on Friday.

Body camera video captured the moments before police served the search warrant at the home Thursday afternoon

When APD went inside the house on Clarissa Drive, investigators say officers discovered nearly three pounds of marijuana, ecstasy and prescription pills that may have been laced with fentanyl.

Atlanta police have also confirmed that officers found five guns, including three with switches - an illegal device that is used to turn a handgun into a machine gun.

