Stay safe: Severe storms, tornado risk moving in this weekend

During the day Saturday, there is a significant tornado risk well to our west in Mississippi and Alabama. The risk will go up for us late Saturday and into the night.

The storms move into west Georgia through the evening. The tornado risk increases and will be significant across metro Atlanta and north Georgia in the overnight hours through early Sunday, with the potential of EF-2 or stronger tornadoes.

Safety information if a tornado warning is issued:

· Take cover: Go to the lowest level of your house and into an interior room, away from windows.

· Mobile homes and automobiles are not safe, find a shelter.

· Do not try to outrun a tornado if you are on the road.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking these storms and any tornadoes live on Channel 2.

