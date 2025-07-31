Atlanta police looking for missing woman with dementia

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing, endangered woman.
Cathie Gibbs, 70, was last seen on Friday at 10 a.m. on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.
Police say she was diagnosed with dementia in 2024.
She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 155 lbs, has green eyes, and gray hair in a ponytail.
She may be driving a 2017 gray Honda Civic.
If you see her, please call 911 or Atlanta police at 404-658-6666.
