Atlanta police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a missing, endangered 11-year-old girl.

Gingua Benson-O’Neal was last seen Sunday evening. Her mother noticed she was missing around 8:30 p.m. at their home.

Her mother said there is no known reason why she would have left, other than earlier she had asked her mom if she could play in the rain.

She is about four feet, three inches tall, weighs about 98 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you see her, please call 911.

