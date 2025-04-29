Atlanta police looking for 82-year-old man missing for over a week

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who has been missing for over a week.

James Moon, 82, was last seen on Saturday, April 19, leaving his home on Fayetteville Road SE in Atlanta.

He was seen travling to three separate gas stations that afternoon, including the Texaco station on Eastland Road SE, the Citgo station on Bouldercrest Road SE, and the Shell station on Bouldercrest Road SE.

He is six feet tall, weighs approximately 195 lbs., and has black/gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group