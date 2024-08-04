Atlanta police looking for 14-year-old girl who has been missing for 3 weeks

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking the public to help them find a missing girl.
Harmoni Jenkins, 14, has been missing since July 14.
If you have information about her location, please call 911 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
If you submit a tip and it helps solve this case, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
