Atlanta police looking for 14-year-old girl who has been missing for 3 weeks

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking the public to help them find a missing girl.

Harmoni Jenkins, 14, has been missing since July 14.

If you have information about her location, please call 911 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you submit a tip and it helps solve this case, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Clayton mother wants answers in shooting death of 14-year-old son In an email to Channel 2 Action News reporter Bryan Mims, a Clayton County Police Department spokesperson said, “We do not have any information available.”

©2024 Cox Media Group