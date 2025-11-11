Atlanta police investigating stabbing after man dies at Grady Memorial Hospital

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing from Monday night.

According to the police department, officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital on Jesse Hill Junior Drive in response to a call of someone being stabbed.

When officers got to the hospital, medical personnel told them a 39-year-old man had gotten to the hospital with stab wounds for treatment.

However, medical staff told police that the man died of his injuries a short time later.

During their preliminary investigation, police learned the stabbing happened on Roy Street SW.

Now, Homicide Unit investigators are working to determine what happened.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

