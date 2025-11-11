4 charged with sex trafficking children across Georgia

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. — Four suspects have been arrested in Georgia on federal charges related to child sexual abuse and trafficking, officials announced.

The arrests were announced by District Attorney Tripp Fitzner and Emanuel County Sheriff Jeffrey Brewer, who revealed that Jhirmichael Williams, 34, Bryon Willis,53, Samantha Reese,35, and Samantha Bradford, 30, face serious charges including sex trafficking of minors and production of child pornography.

“It quickly became apparent that the investigation would span multiple jurisdictions,” Fitzner said.

Fitzner stated that the investigation began after evidence was found on a cell phone belonging to Willis, leading to the discovery of graphic child pornography.

The investigation uncovered communications indicating that Williams, the father of one of the victims, was involved in sex trafficking and coercion involving his child, officials said. Williams allegedly recorded instances of child sexual abuse and blackmailed those involved.

Reese, in interviews with investigators, claimed that Williams coerced her and others into engaging in sexual acts with minors. Reese identified Bradford as someone who assisted in producing child exploitation materials.

The charges against each suspect include sex trafficking of minors, production and possession of child pornography, and enticement of minors, based on evidence such as video recordings, images, and victim testimonies.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case or similar activities is urged to come forward.

