Community rallies around family after Georgia teacher dies in house fire

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A tragic house fire early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Georgia teacher and left his wife and their two young sons with serious injuries in Chickamauga.

John Millican III, a respected teacher and coach at LaFayette High School, was trapped inside the home and did not survive, officials said.

According to a GoFundMe, his wife, Heather Millican, a social studies teacher at LaFayette Middle School, and their sons, Noah and Elijah, are being treated for severe burns at Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The GoFundMe states the Millican family is well-known in the Walker County school community, where both John and Heather have made significant contributions as educators and mentors.

Their involvement in the community has made them beloved figures in LaFayette and Chickamauga.

In response to the tragedy, the community is rallying to support the Millican family through fundraising efforts.

The funds will help cover medical expenses, travel costs, and the rebuilding of their home, as well as support Heather, Noah, and Elijah as they adjust to life without John, according to loved ones.

The initial fundraising goal is set at $150,000 to address the substantial costs the family faces, including medical treatment, rehabilitation, and replacing essential belongings lost in the fire, loved ones say.

According to an update from one of the organizers, Allis Jeavons, Heather and the kids are making progress.

“They are all doing as they expect. Slow but sure progress.Elijah will have surgery Wednesday to change his bandages and begin skin graft assessment. Heather will be on the breathing tube for a few more days. Noah may move to a regular room soon.”

