Atlanta police investigating homicide after man was found shot multiple times

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide, officials say.

Police say they responded to the area of Meador Avenue and Schell Road in Southeast Atlanta for a person shot call.

When they arrived, they found a man who had bee shot multiple times. Police say the man was not alert, conscious or breathing and was pronounced dead on scene by medics.

The investigation is ongoing.

