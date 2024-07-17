Atlanta police investigating homicide after man was found shot multiple times

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide, officials say.
Police say they responded to the area of Meador Avenue and Schell Road in Southeast Atlanta for a person shot call.
When they arrived, they found a man who had bee shot multiple times. Police say the man was not alert, conscious or breathing and was pronounced dead on scene by medics.
The investigation is ongoing.
