Atlanta police investigating 3 separate stabbings overnight, 2 in custody

ATLANTA — A violent night in Atlanta left at least four people with stab wounds and two facing charges.

Police say they are investigating three separate stabbings in a less than three-hour period overnight.

Officers were first called to a home on Tremont Drive off of Joseph E. Boone just after midnight where they found a man who had been stabbed with a box cutter. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say the man and Rashonda Peyton, 26, got into a fight that led to the stabbing. She was taken to the Fulton County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.

Less than 40 minutes later, officers were called to an apartment complex on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. where a man had been stabbed several times.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two friends were drinking when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other three times.

Khalid Abdul Kareem, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He also had an active warrant out of Fulton County. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on Middleton Road off of MLK Jr. Drive where they found two teenage girls, ages 16 and 19, with multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital and are in serious condition.

Investigators say both were stabbed by another female during a dispute. The suspect ran off before police arrived. They have identified the suspect. but have not released her name or arrested her.

Police have not connected the stabbings to one another.

