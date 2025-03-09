Atlanta police investigate shooting in Little Five Points, shooter arrested

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Saturday afternoon in Little Five Points.

At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers were flagged down near 1107 Euclid Avenue NE.

Officers located a 38-year-old man who was shot in his right leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers identified, located, and arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old man.

The unidentified suspect was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Aggravated Assault Unit responded to investigate.

