Atlanta police emphasize summer programs to help curb violence across the city

ATLANTA — Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to additional arrests in the murder of 12-year-old Ja’nylen Greggs, who was killed while playing basketball in Southwest Atlanta.

Greggs was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight last Thursday night.

The incident has prompted city leaders to address the issue of gun violence during a news conference about their summer safety plan.

“He was caught in the crossfire of an incident that was happening nearby while he was playing basketball. We never want that to happen,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum noted that his officers arrested and charged the first suspect within 24 hours of the murder.

The Atlanta Police Department reports that overall crime across the city is down 10% compared to this time last year.

Homicides have decreased by 33%, and car thefts have seen a 40% reduction.

“This department last year, over 2,000 guns off the street. Year before that, 2,000 guns. This year, over 1,400 guns,” Schierbaum said.

Despite the recent tragedy, APD said it is seeing a significant decrease in the number of children who have fallen victim to gunfire or committed crimes.

Dickens attributes this to the city’s investment in @Promise Centers and the Police Athletic League, which provide free summer camps to kids.

“When they’re busy doing other things, positive things, they’re not doing that crime, and our shootings are down, etc,” Dickens said.

“We go to the pool, we play games in the gym, sports. Sometimes we go outside on the track field and play flag football,” said Madison Sims, a camper, sharing her experience at the Police Athletic League.

As police continue to search for additional suspects in Greggs’s murder, the city remains focused on providing safe outlets for children during the summer months.

Crime Stoppers encourages anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that tips can be given anonymously. You can contact them by calling 404-577-8477.

