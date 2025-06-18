$15,000 reward offered for more arrests in Atlanta 12-year-old’s shooting death

ATLANTA — Police have arrested one person in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old boy last week, but believe more people are responsible.

Ja’nylen Greggs was playing in his yard when a group of people started shooting at each other, and he got caught in the crossfire.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the people involved in the drive-by shooting.

On Friday night, police told Channel 2 Action News that Michael Hollis, 19, had been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“This neighborhood lost a child and this city lost a child,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “This is what the impact of gun violence is.”

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at 404-577-8477.

