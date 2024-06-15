Atlanta police chief reviews hours of footage from 2022 Buckhead officer-involved shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum spent hours reviewing footage from the 2022 officer-involved shooting of Nygil Cullins at the Fogo de Chao in Buckhead.

The May 18, 2022 shooting ended with Cullins shot and killed inside the restaurant and is now the subject of a federal civil lawsuit and a series of protests stretching back years.

“I reviewed this video from beginning to end. Our critical review team has viewed the video, as well as other members of the command staff. We see no deviation from training or policy that would change the outcome,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

Police released two hours of video, 911 calls, and security footage on Monday. On Tuesday, the Cullins family held a news conference to discuss the video footage.

“To see your son lifeless (emotional) arms dangling…(crying) that’s not how you want to remember your son,” his father Quinten Cullins said.

Friday, Chief Schierbaum walked reporters through the shooting, at times looking at the video frame by frame.

“When our officers responded, they were responding to a very crowded restaurant. You can see that at the beginning when you can see several patrons moving around. They are responding to a call of a man potentially armed and acting erratically,” Schierbaum said. “Directions were being given by the officers to place the handgun on his head.”

The video, reviewed by Schierbaum and shared with Channel 2 Action News, shows Cullins lifting his hands while going to the ground.

“He said I’m not a problem, I’m not going to create a problem. I’m not going to do anything, and they tased him,” James Howard, a lawyer representing the Cullins family, said.

Police showed the video frame-by-frame. Part of the video shows Cullins at least touched the gun while he was going to the ground. However, his palms were raised, and the gun was in his waistband when officers tased him.

Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News why:

“The situation was rapidly evolving, it was chaotic. The individual was acting erratically, and a gun was at play. So the individuals used a taser at that point to try and render the individual where they cannot gain access to the gun,” Schierbaum said.

After being tased, Cullins is seen grabbing his gun and running toward the entrance of the restaurant. A security guard on duty tackled the fleeing cullins to the ground. Police say Cullins shot the security guard, forcing officers to open fire.

“Once the gun is used, and the gun is not surrendered or placed out of play, the dynamics are very different. So we do not see the officers doing anything that was not appropriate during the interaction,” Schierbaum said.

“It’s not justified, it’s not justifiable at all,” Mya Cullins said Friday.

Nygil’s mother and her supporters say police needlessly escalated the situation. They say he was not acting threatening and tried to surrender when police arrived.

“It should have never gotten to that,” Cullins said.

The family says they plan to continue their lawsuit, as Atlanta police say their officers acted within policy.

