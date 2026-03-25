Atlanta police catch alleged repeat car thief after cracking down on airport thefts

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is cracking down on car thefts at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and they say those efforts are paying off.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was at the airport, where police say organized groups try to steal high-end cars and other vehicles stowed at the parking decks.

Police said they just arrested a woman suspected of swiping more than a dozen luxury vehicles.

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Sharell Reed, 28, was caught on video leaving the ATL - West Deck at Hartsfield-Jackson in stolen Cadillac Escalades, twice in the same day.

When police reviewed surveillance footage, they saw her driving off with other vehicles, including a white Corvette.

Reed was charged and arrested two weeks ago, police said. At the time, she was charged with eight counts of auto theft.

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Reed also has new warrants out for her arrest after a continued investigation led to five more car thefts police believe she’s responsible for.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum explained the situation to the Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety Committee, telling them how Reed is accused of using high-tech programmers to duplicate electronic keys.

“Almost all those were stolen with a programmer,” Schierbaum said. “Ability to get close to the vehicle, bring up a fake key and be able to take the vehicle without breaking any glass or setting off any alarm systems.”

There was a huge spike in vehicle thefts from airport parking lots in 2024.

With car theft rings in the picture, Schierbaum said APD redeployed additional resources to crack down on the problem.

“Assigned investigators from public safety headquarters to that initiative also worked with Dept. of Aviation,” Schierbaum said.

That led to enhancements to physical security measures at the airport’s parking areas.

So far, APD said they’re seeing an impact already.

Airport car thefts were down nearly 50% this year, compared to 2025.

Data from the police department showed there were 39 airport vehicle thefts by this point of the year in 2025 and just 20 so far in 2026.

If you are flying out of Atlanta and plan to park your luxury car at the airport, police said to make sure to have “the club” or some type of device to lock your steering wheel so it’s harder for potential thieves to drive off with your vehicle.

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