Atlanta police believe homicide suspect’s parents are helping him from getting caught

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are asking the public for help with a homicide investigation.

Police say a 16-year-old suspect is wanted for his involvement in the death of a man who was shot last month.

At approximately 8:11 p.m. on June 17, officers responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW to reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead by medical workers at the scene.

Police say the suspect’s parents, Koreem Weaver and Chiquita Larkin, are believed to be helping their son from getting caught.

If you have information about their son’s whereabouts, police ask that you call 911 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward if the tip leads to an arrest and indictment.

Police did not name the 16-year-old suspect.

