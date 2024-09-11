Atlanta police ‘armed and dangerous’ convicted felon accused of shooting at Animal Control officer

ATLANTA — Atlanta police recently arrested a convicted felon after executing a high-risk search warrant in Atlanta.

According to police, on August 23, officers with Atlanta police’s APEX Unit, task force officers, Zone 4 FIT, and SWAT served the search warrant to Javaries Atwater at 3200 Cushman Circle SW.

Atwater had several warrants out in the city of Atlanta.

As officers approached his location, they spotted Atwater and saw him walking through the breezeway of the apartment complex and enter a building.

Atwater was considered armed and dangerous after previously assaulting an officer and firing a firearm in public.

Police said on July 21, Atwater shot multiple times toward a Fulton County Animal Control officer as they tried to rescue a pit bull that Atwater had left chained to a tree.

When officers closed in on the apartment complex, Atwater surrendered and peacefully exited the building.

