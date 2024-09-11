Atlanta police ‘armed and dangerous’ convicted felon accused of shooting at Animal Control officer

ATLANTA — Atlanta police recently arrested a convicted felon after executing a high-risk search warrant in Atlanta.
According to police, on August 23, officers with Atlanta police’s APEX Unit, task force officers, Zone 4 FIT, and SWAT served the search warrant to Javaries Atwater at 3200 Cushman Circle SW.
Atwater had several warrants out in the city of Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As officers approached his location, they spotted Atwater and saw him walking through the breezeway of the apartment complex and enter a building.
Atwater was considered armed and dangerous after previously assaulting an officer and firing a firearm in public.
Police said on July 21, Atwater shot multiple times toward a Fulton County Animal Control officer as they tried to rescue a pit bull that Atwater had left chained to a tree.
When officers closed in on the apartment complex, Atwater surrendered and peacefully exited the building.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I’m sorry.’: Mother of alleged Apalachee school shooter received cryptic texts from son that day
- 2 Delta planes collide on tarmac at Atlanta airport
- Rich Homie Quan: Incident report reveals new details from morning Atlanta rapper died
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group