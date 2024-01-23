Atlanta police announce graduation of first SWAT Sniper Class

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department announced their first SWAT Sniper Class had graduated after taking a one-week intensive course focused on precision skills.

The class, taught by Lt. Fluellen, Sgt. Kellner and SPO Oden, trained officers to be snipers and “set the standard for professional development and expertise,” according to the announcement.

“APD takes pride in being the sole police department within the metro area offering its own sniper training, setting the standard for professional development and expertise. Kudos to our new SWAT Snipers! Your dedication to ensuring the safety of our community is truly commendable,” officials said.

Additionally, the department offered congratulations to SWAT officers who are now also certified for explosive ordnance disposal and tactical medical operations.

APD thanked the officers for their hard work and commitment, saying the latest training was an example of their focus on ensuring community safety and unwavering dedication.

