Atlanta police admit mistakes made in missing airport worker case

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has launched an internal investigation into the handling of airport video surveillance footage after an airport worker disappeared and ended up dead in the Yellow River.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran has been investigating the case for months, and APD officials admitted Friday they did not follow proper protocol and preserve airport surveillance video of Shanequa Sullivan.
The 23-year-old was last seen leaving Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in February. Her body was found weeks later about 40 miles away in Newton County.
